School Closings: Thursday, January 17th, 2019 Jan 17, 2019 Updated 5 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 1/17/2019 1:59:15 AMThere are no 'All Active' closings to report. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos Articles15-year-old, 2 others arrested for murder at Long John Silver'sToddler escapes home, found dead in freezing temperaturesPritzker signs executive order for working familiesSchool closures: 1/14/19Illinois parents to be sentenced in child's starvation deathTroopers: Over 300 pounds of marijuana seized in bustWAND tracking winter weather in central IllinoisPolice: Meth suspect shattered glass pipe in police encounterMissing Decatur teen may need medical helpSuspect caught following multi-county chase Images Videos Poll