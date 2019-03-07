Urgent School Closings: Thursday, March 7th, 2019 Mar 7, 2019 Updated 13 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 3/7/2019 3:28:29 AMThere are no 'All Active' closings to report. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesChild hit by car in Decatur while boarding school busPolice in Kansas respond to ‘the most ridiculous call of 2019’Health department shuts down Decatur KFCTroopers: Crash leaving pigs loose caused by improper mergingKFC closed after failing inspection follow upMore than 30,000 pounds of ground beef recalledPolice: Cocaine packed in over 100 small bags found in homePolice: Meth dealer caught with bags of drugsAutopsies confirm man killed family before killing himselfPolice: Girl, 11, charged in death of toddler in her care Images Videos Poll