Urgent School Closings: Thursday, May 2nd, 2019 May 1, 2019 Updated 5 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 5/2/2019 12:28:37 AMThere are no 'All Active' closings to report. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPolice: Man kicked Chihuahua to death for having accident in houseMan arrested for kidnapping toddler in stolen vehicleTips lead to 3 arrests, drug seizure in EffinghamTeacher calls student's work 'absolutely pathetic'Woman killed in car vs. tree crash identifiedDelays in case of inmate's death lead to sanctions against DMHEveryone alright after lightning strikes honor flight planePolice: Man took 4-year-old, bound her, stuffed her in trunkSuspected drug dealer behind barsGeorgia woman sentenced to die for murder of stepdaughter Images Videos Poll