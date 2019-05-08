Urgent School Closings: Thursday, May 9th, 2019 May 8, 2019 Updated 12 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 5/9/2019 2:13:02 AMThere are no 'All Active' closings to report. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBoys reported missing found safeOne person in custody after chase through DecaturMan accused of torturing girlfriend's 2-year-old daughterGovernor Prtizker announces plan to legalize recreational marijuana in 2020W-sitting position can cause long term injuries to kidsAudit: Over half of DCFS investigators were not compliantThe Latest: 9-year-old boy charged in mom's shooting death2 arrested after shots fired at houseCar and semi collide, close interstate for hoursPolice: Man pointed gun at woman, threatened her Images Videos Poll