Urgent School Closings: Thursday, October 31st, 2019 Oct 30, 2019 Updated 1 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 10/31/2019 1:04:46 AM There are no 'All Active' closings to report. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBed Bath and Beyond to close stores after holiday seasonMurder suspect arrested after 2 shot in DecaturPolice: Drugs, gun found in car parked at courthouseLoose cattle shuts down Interstate 72Police: Mother showed no emotion in arrest of son's deathSheriff: Gender reveal party explosion was stunt gone awryPolice: Burglars cut hole in wall of Best Buy, stole electronicsTrick-or-treat times for 2019 announced in central Illinois16-year-old girl dead after car plunges into golf course pondSome anxiety pills recalled due to 'foreign substance' Images Videos Poll