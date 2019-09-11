Urgent School Closings: Thursday, September 12th, 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 9/12/2019 3:41:24 AMThere are no 'All Active' closings to report. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPregnant Twanka Davis pleads guilty to daughter's murderMissing 2-year-old found safe1 dead after weekend morning shootingMotorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crashPolice: Woman lied to detectives in deadly shooting investigationPolice: Man hit minor with extension cord1 shot in leg in DecaturPolice: Man, minor attacked person mowing a yard in DecaturCharge dropped in deadly parking garage fallDeputies: Armed and dangerous suspect wanted for 'plague' of thefts Images Videos Poll