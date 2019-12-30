Urgent School Closings: Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 Dec 30, 2019 Dec 30, 2019 Updated 1 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 12/31/2019 4:07:34 AM There are no 'All Active' closings to report. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDead, zip-tied coyotes found inside abandoned carPolice respond to shootout on Decatur streetPolice at White Oaks Mall for report of shots firedDecatur man arrested in connection to mall shootingWhere to find a recreational cannabis dispensary in IL on Jan. 1$5 million bond sent for IL man accused of killing 3 Christmas DayFilippo Galbo of Filippo's Pizza and Pasta passes awayMother and newborn recover from shootingDaycare owner arrested after 26 kids found behind false wallPolice: Man stabbed girlfriend to death Christmas morning Images Videos Poll