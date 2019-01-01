School Closings: Tuesday, January 1st, 2019 Jan 1, 2019 Updated 57 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 1/1/2019 12:58:36 AMThere are no 'All Active' closings to report. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSchool employee accused of abusing child placed on administrative leaveSix arrested in Mattoon on multiple chargesOne killed in Cantrell house fireFDA warning certain antibiotics may lead to heart damageIllinois wakes up New Year's Day to over 250 new lawsMan charged with DUI tells cops he peed his pants to lower BACOne dead in domestic disputeWoman charged in love triangle brawl at hospitalTransgender inmate transferred to women's prisonDeputies: Man led law enforcement on chase, then crashed car Images Videos Poll