Urgent School Closings: Tuesday, March 5th, 2019 Mar 5, 2019 Updated 9 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 3/5/2019 12:29:13 AMThere are no 'All Active' closings to report. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBrewing company leveled by fireChild hit by car in Decatur while boarding school busStormy Daniels coming to SpringfieldMan accused of dipping testicles in customer's salsaDCFS: Ta'Naja Barnes was removed from custody of both parentsTroopers: Crash leaving pigs loose caused by improper mergingPolice in Kansas respond to ‘the most ridiculous call of 2019’IDPH: Person with measles flew into Chicago airportJudge: No relatives to care for children found in barnPolice: Cocaine packed in over 100 small bags found in home Images Videos Poll