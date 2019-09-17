Urgent School Closings: Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 Sep 17, 2019 Updated 7 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 9/17/2019 5:01:57 PMThere are no 'All Active' closings to report. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesShooting under investigation in DecaturOne confirmed dead after Saturday shootingPana woman killed in Shelby County crashIllinois man convicted in 2018 booby trap shotgun slayingSuspects wanted for burglarizing rural homesAssumption water could be deadly to children under 6 monthsDeadly intersection gets new J-turnMore than 2000 fetal remains found in home of deceased doctorTaylorville man charged with sexually assaulting childNaked man carrying beer hides from deputies in cornfield Images Videos Poll