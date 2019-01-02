School Closings: Wednesday, January 2nd, 2019 Jan 2, 2019 Updated 45 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 1/2/2019 3:01:10 AMThere are no 'All Active' closings to report. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesWoman charged with killing boyfriend on New Year's DayFDA warning certain antibiotics may lead to heart damageOne killed in Cantrell house fireIllinois wakes up New Year's Day to over 250 new lawsSchool employee accused of abusing child placed on administrative leaveSix arrested in Mattoon on multiple chargesDanville woman forced out of her car by armed menPolice: Man fired gun into Taco Bell over anger about sauceMan charged with DUI tells cops he peed his pants to lower BACWoman charged in love triangle brawl at hospital Images Videos Poll