Urgent School Closings: Wednesday, June 5th, 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Updated 10 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 6/5/2019 12:58:18 AMThere are no 'All Active' closings to report. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHusband arrested after woman's fall from parking garageCoroner: Autopsy result still pending after woman found deadMan killed in Macon County crashAutopsy: Gunshot wound caused man's death in DecaturMurder charges filed against Decatur stabbing suspectMan who sexually molested child gets probationMarijuana legalization bill passes state SenatePolice: Teen sexually assaulted 3-year-old girlIllinois General Assembly passes $1-per-pack tax increase on cigarettesBoat crash survivors share harrowing moments before crash Images Videos Poll