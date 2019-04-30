Urgent School Closings: Wednesday, May 1st, 2019 Apr 30, 2019 Updated 14 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 5/1/2019 12:44:08 AMThere are no 'All Active' closings to report. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesThe Latest: Boy died of blunt force trauma to headDeputies: Pages laced with meth sent to man in jailPolice: Man kicked Chihuahua to death for having accident in houseSecond attempted murder suspect arrested after shootingMan arrested for kidnapping toddler in stolen vehicleTeacher calls student's work 'absolutely pathetic'Delays in case of inmate's death lead to sanctions against DMHSuspected drug dealer behind barsEveryone alright after lightning strikes honor flight planeWorker with autism claims harassment, bullying at restaurant Images Videos Poll