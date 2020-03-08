CHICAGO (WAND) - In honor of International Women's Day an all-female crew will broadcast and produce the Blackhawks v.s Blues game Sunday night.
It will be the first NHL game broadcast and produced by women in the U.S.
Kate Scott will call the action alongside U.S Olympic gold medalists Kendall Coyne-Schofield and AJ Mleczko.
Kathryn Tappen will lead the studio coverage alongside three-time Olympic gold medalist Jen Botterill.
Game production will be led by producer Rene Hatlelid and director Lisa Seltzer.
During the broadcast there will be nods and tributes to women that have made their mark in hockey.
Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Network.