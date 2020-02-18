CHICAGO (WAND) – An all-star cast of women will broadcast and produce game coverage for the St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks on March 8.
The game falls on International Women’s Day. It will be the first NHL game to be solely produced by women in the U.S., according to an NBC Sports press release.
Kate Scott will call the action alongside U.S. Olympic gold medalists Kendall Coyne-Schofield and AJ Mleczko.
Kathryn Tappen will anchor studio coverage with three-time Canadian Olympic gold medalist Jen Botterill. Game production will be led by producer Rene Hatlelid and director Lisa Seltzer.
The game will be played at the United Center in Chicago. The studio coverage of the game starts at 6 p.m. CT on NHL Live.