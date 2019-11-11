URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - All lanes of traffic on I-74 near Urbana are back open after multiple crashes.
State police initially closed all interstate lanes in that area, but moved to one lane open after 4:30 p.m. Monday. All lanes were back open as of 8:45 p.m.
They said there are multiple crashes near the Cunningham Avenue exit.
Drivers and their vehicles are in ditches in Champaign and Piatt County, troopers said just before 6 p.m. Monday.
According to troopers, I-74 eastbound east of University Avenue and to St. Joseph is "extremely slick and hazardous". They said the road from mile posts 185 to 192 is "treacherous".
Multiple crews in the area are removing vehicles Monday evening. Drivers are asked to continue using caution.