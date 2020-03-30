DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Every Illinois school is expected to have online classes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That means Decatur Public Schools will move on from homework packets. There is no telling how long this mandate will last. With more COVID-19 cases showing up, it is possible the Governor could push back the date to come back to school.
Iris Lewis-Beasley, a Montessori parent, shared with WAND of her experience being home so far. Lately, Lewis-Beasley has to put on three hats in the house. One hat is for being a parent, the second for work as a business analyst and the other is for being an educator.
"Some of those hats don't flip too quickly," Lewis-Beasley chuckled. "I'm the principal and my husband is the instructor."
One can imagine how busy she is when her home is an office and a miniature school for her children.
"It's not what you get at Garfield, but it's pretty close," Lewis-Beasley said.
This could be the reality for her son for the rest of the school year. This came after the state's superintendent of education announced online classes for every school, from kindergarten through the 12th grade.
DPS will have to figure out how it will provide the resources for nearly 9,000 students to go to class.
"These are stressful times and we're all trying to find our way together," said Denise Swarthout, who is the spokesperson for the school district. "So patience goes a long way as we're figuring this out."
It's not much of an issue for Lewis-Beasley. Her son has the opportunity to see his classmates and teachers online.
"Every household is different," Lewis-Beasley said. She hopes DPS leaders will figure out a way to help families who don't have benefits and access to internet services. "I hope provisions are made for my neighbors in the community."
DPS daily updates online said the district is "working with staff to provide an 'opportunity for access' to all students".
"We're doing the best we can," Lewis-Beasley said. "We can't do nearly good as they [teachers] do, but we're trying."
The Illinois School Board of Education is recommending schools to imply "pass or incomplete" in its grading style. At this point, it is supposed to help a child's grade, not hurt.