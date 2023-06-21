TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police troopers said all lanes reopened around 5 a.m. Thursday after a semi caught fire on Interstate 57 near Tuscola Wednesday.
The vehicle caught fire and was blocking both northbound lanes of I-57, one mile south of Tuscola.
Northbound traffic was diverted at the Arcola exit.
Southbound was down to one lane with slow moving traffic.
UPDATE 5:18 p.m.
Preliminary information from ISP Troop 7 shows that the crash involved a truck tractor semi-trailer and a silver Toyota. The Toyota struck a deer and became disabled in the roadway of the interstate to the left. The semi-trailer struck a guardrail and became fully engulfed in flames.
No information has yet been provided regarding the conditions of the drivers.
Extended lane closures are expected to last several hours for cleanup and recovery.
UPDATE: 9:28 p.m.
ISP reports that the Northbound lanes of I-57 are still closed but expected to reopen around midnight.
