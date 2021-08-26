(WAND)-All lanes are back open after a traffic crash on I-55 southbound at Stevenson Drive.
Due to the accident, traffic was temporarily closed and all I-55 southbound traffic was being diverted off at the South Grand exit (96B).
Police ask motorists to use caution if traveling in the area or seek an alternate route.
At this time no further information is available. WAND will continue to update the story as more information is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.