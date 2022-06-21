URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- The Urbana Fire Department was called to a report of a building fire last Saturday, that left all residents displaced.
According to the fire department four engines, one ladder, and a command officer were initially dispatched to 824 E. Kerr Ave., Urbana to the Town & County Apartments for an active fire.
Crews were on scene within 4 minutes, and found smoke and heavy fire in the attic space of a sixteen unit standalone apartment building.
Officials say all occupants were outside the building upon arrival, an no injuries were reported.
Additional fire units were requested as the incident was upgraded to a working fire.
Officials report given the size of the fire and extreme outside temperature, the incident was elevated to a second alarm bringing additional assistance from the Champaign Fire Department.
The fire was contained to the attic area and was under control and extinguished within 30 minutes.
Officials say all apartment units suffered extensive water damage, resulting in the displacement of the residents.
The estimated damage of the fire is said to be $250,000.00, including building and contents loss.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.