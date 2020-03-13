ILLINOIS (WAND) - All Catholic schools under the Diocese of Springfield will be closed during the week of March 16, leaders said Friday.
This affects central Illinois schools in Decatur, Springfield, Taylorville, Chatham, Pana, Nokomis, Jacksonville, Sigel and Effingham. Click here for the full list.
A total of 47 schools will be closed.
All extra-curricular activities, social events and other school-related gatherings are canceled, the Diocese said. An update will be available by the end of the week of March 16.
Teachers are expected to work on plans for remote learning opportunities. Schools will disinfect buildings during the week of the closures.
Masses and the sacraments will continue to be available. Pastors in the Diocese have been told to add an extra Mass if they expect one to have more than 250 attendees.
Officials in the Diocese said congregations in its relatively small parishes are typically less than 250 people, keeping them in line with the guidance of Gov. JB Pritzker.
"In addition to the preventative measures for which the Diocese has already given guidance, everyone is encouraged to assess their health status," the Diocese said. "Those who are sick or feel their health is compromised are not obliged to attend Mass and should remain home."