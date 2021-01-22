(WAND) - IDPH announced sports guidance for all youth and adult recreational sports under Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan.
Sports guidance under Phase 4 expands the level of play allowed for all sports to allow play at the intra-conference, region, or league levels.
The guidance issued by the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), and the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) pertains to all youth and adult recreational sports, including, but not limited to, school-based sports (high school and elementary school), travel clubs, private leagues and clubs, recreational leagues and centers, and park district sports programs.
This guidance does not pertain to professional sports leagues or college division level sports.
It supersedes all previously issued All Sports Guidance issued by DCEO, IDPH and/or ISBE.
These guidelines do not apply to adult sport activities subject to existing DCEO guidance identified below:
For recreational golf, refer to existing guidance on the DCEO website.
For recreational bowling, refer to existing guidance on the DCEO website.
Wearing face coverings or masks with coverage of nose and mouth, including during competition, reduces the transmission of disease and, in accordance with the communicable disease code, all participants who can medically tolerate a face covering must wear a face covering when unable to maintain at least a 6-foot social distance.
While regions in the state continue to move toward Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan, the risk of a resurgence, particularly with new variants such as the U.K. variant remains serious, IDPH said.
The state is urging all Illinois residents to continue following guidance aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing a mask, reducing interactions outside the household, practicing social distancing, frequent hand washing, and receiving the COVID-19 vaccine when eligible.
IDPH will continue to closely monitor test positivity, ICU bed availability, and the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19.
