WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - Warrensburg-Latham announced its students will be learning remotely during a "preventative adaptive pause" in early January.
This period will run from Jan. 5-15, Superintendent Cheryl Warner said. She gave multiple reasons for this happening, including:
- A recommendation from the Macon County Health Department for schools to transition to remote learning until Jan. 15
- Region and county positivity rates
- Continuation of Tier 3 mitigations
- Hospital capacity issues
- Accounting for the possible 14-day quarantine period after the holidays
Warner said the district completes its own district data tracking for all positive cases, quarantines and recommendation isolations for all staff and students, close contact tracing and any health-related situations with any families. She said the district will lose the ability to effectively track this data when students aren't attending over the holiday break.
"We are hoping that this preventative adaptive pause of seven additional remote days will prevent a possible 14-21 day shut down due to an outbreak if we were to return on Jan. 5 with inaccurate data regarding the health of our students and staff," Warner said. "WL will return to our current in-person/blended model on Jan. 19."
