DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who authorities said was intoxicated while holding an infant at the scene of a Decatur crash has pleaded guilty.
Police said Hannah Boles, 25 was in the back seat of a vehicle at the scene of a Sept. 5, 2020 crash at 21st Street and Cantrell Street. The driver of that vehicle had fled the scene.
Boles was holding her 2-month-old child wen authorities found her, police said. They said she refused to identify the driver and then became belligerent when paramedics tried to treat the baby.
Officers took protective custody of the baby because Boles was drunk and nearly dropped the child. They said she repeatedly tried to get past officers to the infant, and at one point slapped an officer who stood in her way.
Boles pleaded guilty to resisting a peace officer. Charges of endangering the life and health of a child and aggravated battery to a peace officer were dismissed.
Boles was sentenced to 10 days in the Macon County Jail with credit for five days previously served. She is eligible for good behavior credit.
In addition, she must serve 12 months of probation.
