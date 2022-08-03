(NBC CHICAGO) - Wearing a blue prison outfit and a blue mask, the alleged gunman behind a mass shooting at Highland Park's Fourth of July Parade that took the lives of seven people and injured more than 40 entered a plea of not guilty during an arraignment hearing at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan.
The suspect, who confessed in detail to the shooting after being arrested in North Chicago nearly four hours after the attack, waived a formal reading of the more than 100 counts against him.
21-year-old Robert Crimo III currently faces 117 counts in all, including 21 counts of first-degree murder — three counts for each victim killed in the shooting, according to the Lake County State's Attorney's office.
He also faces 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm "for each victim who was struck by a bullet, bullet fragment, or shrapnel," prosecutors said.
If convicted on the charges of first-degree murder, the suspect faces life in prison without parole. According to prosecutors, an additional 25 years would be added if he is convicted of discharging a weapon, which would be served consecutively.
His next court date is scheduled for November 1.
The alleged gunman is suspected of climbing a
fire escape at a business along the suburban Chicago parade route and firing more than 70 times from the rooftop with a high-powered, assault-style rifle, taking the lives of Katherine Goldstein, 64; Irina McCarthy, 35; Kevin McCarthy, 37; Stephen Strauss, 88; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63; Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78; and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69.
The shooting left two-year-old Aiden McCarthy orphaned and injured more than 40 others, including leaving an 8-year-old boy, Cooper Roberts, paralyzed from the waist down after a bullet struck him in the abdomen and severed his spinal cord.
Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Sgt. Christopher Covelli said the suspect had legally purchased a high-powered rifle, and is believed to have planned the attack for several weeks.
"We do believe [the suspect] pre-planned this attack for several weeks," Covelli said. "He brought a high-powered rifle to this parade, he accessed the roof of a business via a fire escape ladder and began opening fire on the innocent Independence Day celebration goers."
