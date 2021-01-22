KENOSA COUNTY, Wisc. (WAND) - An Illinois man accused of shooting two people at a summer Wisconsin protest had his bond modified after prosecutors said he flashed white power signs at a bar.
Prosecutors said Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, was at a Mount Pleasant, Wisc., bar earlier in January, at which time he flashed white power signs in pictures, drank multiple beers and was "loudly serenaded" with the official song of the Proud Boys. This bar visit came shortly after he pleaded not guilty to homicide charges in connection to the shooting, prosecutors said, when Rittenhouse was with his mother.
Rittenhouse was released on a $2 million bond after the alleged summer shooting, which authorities said happened during protests and unrest in the Kenosha area. The bond agreement at that time did not stop Rittenhouse from entering a bar or drinking. Underage people in Wisconsin are allowed by law to drink when with their parents.
According to NBC affiliate WTMJ, a now modified bond for Rittenhouse does not allow him to possess or consume alcoholic drinks, knowingly have contact with a person or group known to "harm, threaten, harass or menace others on the basis of their race, beliefs on the subject of religion, color, national origin, or gender," or possess firearms.
Rittenhouse's final pre-trial appearance is set for March 10 in Kenosha County Court.
