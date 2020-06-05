URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County officials have identified a man who lost his life in a Thursday drowning.
Allerton man Christopher W. Pratt, 44, was pronounced dead at 8:34 p.m. Thursday at the scene. He died in a private pond located at 2731 County Road 100 N. in Allerton.
According to Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup, witnesses found Pratt floating face down before sinking below the surface. Witnesses called 911 and attempted to rescue him but could not find him in the pond.
The Cornbelt Fire Department Dive Team arrived on the scene and rescued Pratt.
An autopsy on Pratt is scheduled for Friday at the Champaign County Coroner Regional Autopsy Facility in Urbana. An inquest could happen at the later date.
The Champaign County Coroner's Office and Champaign County Sheriff's Department are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.