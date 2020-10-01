MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - Allerton Park and Retreat Center relies heavily on its large events, such as weddings and retreats, for funding. With the COVID-19 pandemic, it is down $850,000.
Earlier this year, the center was forced to close its doors during its most busy season. Public Engagement Coordinator Mindy Brand said this was a tough bump in the road.
"The park relies a lot on the revenue from our events and public programs, so like our concert series this summer wasn't able to go forward in the traditional way," Brand said.
However, the park has seen an increase in visitors. Leaders said this has helped them immensely.
"We have seen a great deal of foot traffic during these times, and so we feel like, because we're not going to get the revenue from our normal events that we're having, we kind of turned to our donors and how our visitors can support us when they come to the park," said Retreat Manager Jordan Zech.
Visitors are encouraged to donate when they visit Allerton. Employees have become creative with the donation boxes on site - something Brand said has worked.
"We added these sorts of photos and then funny little quips or expression. We thought if maybe we could reach people (through) a sense of humor that they might be more willing to give to those donation boxes," Brand said.
One of the donation boxes says "A Millionaire Used to Live Here ... Not anymore! Donate Today!"
The park is open to visitors and hotel guests. With more than 14 miles of hiking trails and gardens, Zech said Allerton is a location where families and friends can visit safely.
"Allerton is a safe place to come to right now, whether it be just visiting the gardens outdoors (or) coming to hike a picnic with your family, but even indoors in our hotel operations," Zech said.
Brand said Allerton Park and Retreat Center will always be there, but the help of the public will continue to make it the place she knows the community loves.
“Allerton will always be here, but they can make a difference and making sure that it thrives in the future and continues to be that place of nature and art for the public asset," she said.
One can check out Allerton's website for events and activities or for more information on how to help.
