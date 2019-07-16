CHICAGO (WAND) - The allusive alligator hiding in Chicago's Humboldt Park Lagoon has been captured, according to Chicago officials and wildlife experts.
Experts have spent nearly a week trying to safely capture an alligator, dubbed "Change the Snapper" by Twitter users, in the Lagoon. The alligator was caught in the overnight hours, police said early Tuesday.
It was first spotted on July 9, when Illinois Conservation Police and Animal Care and Control responded to the scene that morning.
Animal Control then brought in a reptile specialist dubbed "Gator Bob" who took over the effort to place live humane traps that night. The lagoon was fenced off Sunday night and an expert from Florida was brought in to try a new approach in the hunt.
Officials say the alligator will be taken to the nearest zoo to see a reptile veterinarian. Further details on where the animals new home would be remained unclear.