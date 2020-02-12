SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Abraham Lincoln's birthday arrived again on Feb. 12, 2020.
Many celebrations happening at the Capitol, the place Lincoln once called home, and the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, took time to remember the former president.
State Historian Dr. Samuel Wheeler said Lincoln left his footprint on the state of Illinois.
"Springfield is Abraham Lincoln's adopted home town," Wheeler said. "This is where he moved to build his law practice. This is where he got married. This is where he raised his children."
Wheeler said Lincoln has one of the most compelling stories of any historical figure.
"He was born in a log cabin. He had less than a year of formal education, yet he becomes President of the United States," Wheeler said. "He dies one of the most powerful men in the world. He really lived the American dream."
According to Wheeler, the political decisions Lincoln made changed the world as we know it today.
"He saves the union. He saves the faith of democracy," Wheeler said. "He leads the union to victory in the American Civil War and during the course of that war, the 250 year institution of American slavery is dealt a death blow."
Even though Lincoln has been gone for centuries, Wheeler said people can still learn more about him every day.
"That's one of the most exciting things about history, is that it's always changing," Wheeler said. "To study more about Lincoln and the Civil War, it's vibrant."
In honor of Lincoln's birthday, the museum announced it are working on a new sculpture to remember his legacy.