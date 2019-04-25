SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum announced a new fundraising campaign to purchase a historic letter.
State Representative Mike Murphy (R-Springfield) announced they are trying to obtain a letter written by General George B. McClellan to President Abraham Lincoln during the Civil War requesting the promotions of several military leaders and includes President Lincoln's handwritten response on the back of the letter.
The document is currently held by a private collector in California.
"I am really excited to partner with an incredible local artist to support the efforts of the ALPLM at telling the story of President Lincoln to the world," said Representative Mike Murphy. "This letter from General McClellan would make a wonderful addition to the ALPLM collection and I encourage the people of Springfield to support this campaign by donating $30 or more to bring this letter to Springfield."
Anyone wanting to support the fundraiser can do so by visiting several Springfield area businesses including Springfield Vintage, Studio on 6, the Danenberger Winery, Homescapes in the Gables, & Keefner's Restaurant, or by contacting Julie Dailey,local Springfield artist.