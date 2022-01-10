EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND)- Police arrest an Altamont man, after he allegedly attempted to strike a Cumberland County Deputy with his vehicle before fleeing to Effingham, per officials.
According to Effingham Police, officers assisted Neoga Police Department and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in apprehending Randal E. Dye, 44, Altamont as he drove into Effingham on Saturday, January 8, 2022.
Police say at approximately 11:19 p.m. Effingham City Officers were called to assist, officers monitored the vehicle at a safe distance as Dye drove throughout the city.
Officials report during the course of travel, Dye’s vehicle struck and damaged a trash can at 503 W. Jefferson owned by Midtown Fuels, and drove through Bliss Park, 900 S. Park, striking and damaging a picnic table, bench, tree and two street signs, all owned by the City of Effingham.
Police say, Dye then drove through a chain link fence at 211 W. Douglas, Southside Elementary School, and crashed through various pieces of playground equipment before driving through another fence to exit the school property.
His vehicle finally came to a stop after striking and damaging a fuel pump at Casey’s General Store at 1101 S. Banker.
Dye was taken into custody by Neoga Police Department after he was assisted in exiting the vehicle by Effingham City Officers.
Officials say, Dye sustained injuries from one or more of the accidents and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The investigation into this incident is on-going by Effingham City Police and charges are expected to be filed in Effingham County in this case after a complete review by the Effingham County State’s Attorney’s Office.
