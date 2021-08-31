ALTAMONT, Ill. (WAND) - Altamont school reversed course and will require masks in school buildings.
The district made this decision in a Monday special board meeting, leaders announced on Facebook. Starting Wednesday, Sept. 1, Altamont schools will require all students, staff, volunteers and visitors to be full masked at all times in school buildings.
This decision marks a reversal for Altamont schools, which previously voted 5-2 to recommend masks for all students. District leaders said on Aug. 16 they wanted parents to help ensure students are healthy and symptom free before they come to school.
The district is still on a statewide list of districts on probation for failing to follow the statewide mandate. Other school districts from central Illinois still on the probation list include:
- Shelbyville District 4
- Teutopolis District 50
- Beecher City District 20
- Dieterich District 30
