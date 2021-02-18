ALTAMONT, Ill. (WAND) -- Just a week after hiring a new superintendent, Altamont schools were in search of another.
David Martin resigned six days after getting the position.
"I was not surprised, although disheartened," Altamont District Unit 10 School Board President Shelly Kuhns said.
Martin accepted the job on Feb. 8, but then sent in his letter of resignation on Feb. 14 after he deemed his past would affect the learning experience of students.
"David's very, very committed to what is best for kids and he felt like this had become a distraction in that," Kuhns said.
Martin's decision to resign was sparked after a small group of people in the Altamont community expressed their concern with his past.
The community learned that Martin was a former professional wrestler who was openly gay. Martin had also appeared one time on the Jerry Springer Show decades ago, when he seemed to play the role of a brother stealing his sister's boyfriend.
"I don't know what exactly what the basis for the concern was (for Martin's past)," Kuhns said. "And initially we tried to have a conversation that it was 20-plus years ago and that it was legal and not particularly sexual. It was acting and theatre that he did early in his life."
Martin shared in a statement with WAND News: "Everyone has a past... I am not ashamed of mine... Part of me believes that some of the backlash I received comes from a part of me that I could not change."
"David Martin met all of the criteria that we had for the superintendent. That criteria does not involve their personal life. We do not search that, we're not allowed to and it doesn't have barring on their success," Kuhns said.
Kuhns said she believes that social media ultimately created a false narrative of Martin and that this can be used as a learning experience.
"Both (Martin) and I want this to be an opportunity to open dialogue and encourage people to examine their motives," Kuhns said. "We want people to begin to learn and vet information that comes to them through electronic sources and to seek a full story before making a judgment. I believe that is the good that can come out of this."
Altamont District Unit 10 Schools will begin their search for a new superintendent beginning on Friday. They will be able to re-interview candidates who were recently considered for the position.
Martin's statement on his resignation is attached to this story in a PDF document.
