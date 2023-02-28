SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Alter Bridge and Mammoth WVH are coming to perform at the Illinois State Fair.
The rock groups will perform Wednesday, Aug. 16 on the Illinois Lottery Grandstand stage.
Alter Bridge is currently on tour in support of their 2022 album Pawns & Kings. Alter Bridge is comprised of Creed members Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips and is fronted by Myles Kennedy – also known for his work with Guns N Roses’ guitarist Slash and the Conspirators.
Mammoth WVH – the band created by Wolfgang Van Halen - will take the stage before Alter Bridge.
“We are excited to welcome not one, but two great rock acts to the Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage on August 16,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “This show provides a great balance with Alter Bridge, a group that has been playing together for nearly 20 years and Mammoth WVH who just put out his first album and is the son of a rock legend. This will be one of those shows where you will want to say ‘I was there.’”
Ticket sales for announced shows will go on sale at a date that is yet to be determined.
Tuesday, August 15: REO Speedwagon with TBD
Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100
Wednesday, August 16: Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH
Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / SRO Track - $35 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $90
Saturday, August 19: Maren Morris with TBD
Tier 3 - $50 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123
*A $30 Stage Side Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.
The 2023 Illinois State Fair runs August 10 through 20 in Springfield.
