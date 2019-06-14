CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Parkland College is on lockdown due to a "critical incident" near Illinois WorkNet Center.
Parkland College police were called to the 1300 block of N. Mattis Ave.
"In an abundance of caution, Parkland College on Mattis will be on lockdown until further notice. There is not a threat to the main Parkland campus," Parkland posted to its Facebook page.
The News Gazette reports Parkland College evacuated the building and sent employees home due to an employee altercation at the Illinois WorkNet Center.
They said no one was hurt.
WAND News will update you as more information becomes available.