(WAND) - Always will be removing the Venus symbol from its sanitary products packaging after transgender advocates said it alienated trans and gender-nonconforming customers.
The company announced it would be removing the female signs from its packaging starting in December. It plans to have a new design distributed worldwide by February 2020.
“For over 35 years, Always has championed girls and women, and we will continue to do so. We’re also committed to diversity and inclusion and are on a continual journey to understand the needs of all of our consumers,” Proctor & Gamble's media relations team told NBC News. “We routinely assess our products, packaging and designs, taking into account consumer feedback, to ensure we are meeting the needs of everyone who uses our products. The change to our pad wrapper design is consistent with that practice.”
“This is a great move,” Dr. Jack Turban, a resident physician in psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, said in an email. “First of all, the symbol is unnecessary. Second of all, it sends a message to transgender and non-binary people who need these products that their identities are embraced and supported by the company,”
The announcement has sparked criticism online from many.
While some accused the company of trying to “erase women,” much of the criticism appears to be rooted in the misconception that transgender and nonbinary people cannot experience menstruation. That is a claim medical experts have debunked.
“Menstruation can occur for anyone with a uterus,” Turban wrote. “There are many medications that stop or lighten periods (used by both cisgender and transgender people), but these do not completely stop menstruation for all people.”
DeNormand also noted that not all trans and nonbinary people take hormones that can affect menstruation.
“While for a lot of people who take testosterone, the bleeding often decreases or goes away, for some it doesn’t,” deNormand explained. “And for others, taking hormones does not affirm their gender and is not the goal, so they may have a regular menstrual cycle.”
Always’ announcement came right before the first National Period Day, which took place Oct. 19. The day elevated the issue of “period poverty” and demanded an end to taxes on tampons and pads.