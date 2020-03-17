(WAND) - Amazon announced Tuesday it will only accept shipments of cleaning equipment, medical supplies, and household goods from suppliers at its warehouses for the next three weeks to fill surging demand.
Items like disinfecting wipes and toilet paper have been sold out on Amazon as COVID-19 continues to spread and more people stay home.
Amazon will still allow shipments of household items including baby products, groceries and pet supplies.
The company will prioritize products in these categories:
- Baby Products
- Health & Household
- Beauty & Personal Care (personal care appliances)
- Grocery
- Industrial & Scientific
- Pet Supplies
Items that are not in those categories that are already in fulfillment centers can still be sold.
The restrictions will last until April 5. That applies to large vendors and third-party sellers, who list items to sell on Amazon.com directly. Those who list items on Amazon can still sell them through the platform, but they will have to fulfill shipments themselves.
Shoppers can still order any items that have already shipped to Amazon warehouses before Tuesday.