(WAND) - Amazon plans to raise its annual Prime membership fee to $139 in the first increase in years.
CNBC reports the company announced Thursday its fee will go up from $119 to $139. The last increase was in 2018, when the cost of Prime went up from $99 to $119. Four years before then, the cost went from $79 to $99.
In addition to the yearly fee, the monthly rate is set to go up from $12.99 to $14.99, with new members seeing the price go up on Feb. 18. Current members will see the higher rate after March 25.
At one point Thursday, Amazon's stock went up by over 14 percent in extended trading.
Customers who take part in Amazon Prime are rewarded with access to exclusive movies and TV shows, free two-day shipping and other perks. The service had over 200 million subscribers across the globe as of April 2021.
Amazon is seeing significant growth through the Prime membership, as data shows Prime members spend considerably more and also shop more often when compared to non-members.
