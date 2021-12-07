(CNBC) - CNBC News reported Amazon's cloud-computing unit was hit with an outage and has caused other websites and services to go down.
In an article written by CNBC, on Tuesday, a notice on Amazon's Web Services' status page said it was experiencing problems with certain APIs and the AWS Management Console.
The issues are impacting AWS' main US-East-! region hosted in Northern Virginia, so not all users may be impacted.
“We are experiencing API and console issues in the US-EAST-1 Region,” according to the notice, which was posted late morning on Tuesday. “We have identified root cause and we are actively working towards recovery.”
Among Amazon, other services like Disney's streaming subscriptions services, Netflix, Slack, stock trading app Robinhood and Coinbase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.