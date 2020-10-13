(WAND) - Amazon Prime Days are Oct. 13 and Oct. 14, offering special specials deals on hundreds of items, and while you shop, a program called AmazonSmile will let you donate some of your spending to area charities.
AmazonSmile launched in 2013. When you choose to shop through AmazonSmile, Amazon will take 0.5% from your purchase and donate it to your favorite charitable organization with no fees and no extra cost.
There are over one million local and national charitable organizations to choose from. Some of the local organizations that could benefit include CASA, Dove, and Decatur Public School Foundation.
To learn more about AmazonSmiles, visit their website smile.amazon.com.
