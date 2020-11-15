PUTNAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An Amber Alert for a 2-month-old child has been canceled. Police said the child has been located safely.
At the request of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, the Illinois Amber Alert System had been activated.
Putnam County Police said the confirmed child abduction occurred at 15801 Center St. in McNabb, IL at 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
Police said the child, Noah DelHotal, is a 2-month-old boy , 20 inches tall, weighs 15 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said he was wearing a gray and whited striped pajama shirt and bottom.
His mother told police his non-custodial father took him from his residence in a white 2001 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Illinois license Z529020.
Police said his father, Kevin DelHotal, is a 32-year-old white male, with brown hair and brown eyes, who is 6 foot 4 inches tall and weighs 275 lbs. Police said he was last seen wearing a dark colored "Illinois" hooded sweatshirt and dark blue jeans.
