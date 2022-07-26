(NBC CHICAGO)- An Amber Alert was canceled Tuesday afternoon in Illinois hours after police in Maywood said a 3-year-old girl was abducted during a DCFS visitation session with her mother in the western Chicago suburb.
Soon after the alert was issued just before 1 p.m., police said they were no longer looking for the vehicle, though the child remained missing. By 2:30 p.m., the alert was canceled and police said the child was located.
Police were looking for Kyaira Montgomery, a Black female, who stands 3 feet tall, weighs 30 pounds and has short black hair and brown eyes. Police said Kyaira was last seen wearing a pink blouse and maroon pants during the visitation with the suspect, her mother Shaina K. Davis, a 31-year-old female, who police said is 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 152 pounds.
Kyaira was taken just before 10 a.m. from 1701 South 1st Ave. in Maywood, police said. She is listed as a protected party from her mother in an Active Order of Protection, according to police.
"DCFS reported that Kyaira was forced by the suspect into a Silver 2021 Honda Insight driven by an unknown Black female," the Amber Alert read.
Details on the mother's whereabouts weren't immediately released by police.
