RIVERDALE, Ill. (WAND) - A child who was allegedly abducted from Riverdale has been found safe, per state police.
Authorities had issued an Amber Alert following a Riverdale double homicide and child abduction.
Clarence Hebron, 32, is wanted in connection both alleged crimes. Riverdale police said 1-year-old K'marion Hebron was abducted early Friday morning from the 1400 block of South Tracy Ave.
The child is described as Black with black hair and brown eyes. The suspect is Black, 5-foot-6 in height, weighs 135 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, police said.
Authorities believe Hebron is driving a 2009 silver Dodge Caravan. It has an Illinois license plate of CA96676.
Anyone with information on where the suspect is should call 911.
