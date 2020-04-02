GRANDVIEW, Ill. (WAND) - The Grandview Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert for a one-year-old who was abducted in a vehicle robbery.
According to police, Raevynn Thomas was secured in a car seat in a vehicle parked in the 2200 block of Grand Ave. East in Grandview. Police say around 8:30 Thursday night, Curtis Gibbs was observed driving off with the vehicle. Gibbs is a 40-year-old black male who is bald. He was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt over a white shirt, black pants, and white shoes. He is driving a 2016 Nissan Pathfinder with Illinois license plate BL56639.
Thomas is a black female who is just more than one year old and weighs 25 lbs. She was last seen wearing a pink sleeper with white polka dots.
The vehicle was last seen headed eastbound on North Grand Avenue East in Grandview. Anyone with information, or who may see the vehicle, is asked to call 911.