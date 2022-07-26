MAYWOOD, Ill. (WAND)- At the request of the Maywood Police Department, The Illinois Amber Alert Notification System has been activated.
According to Maywood police, a child was abducted from 1701 South 1st Avenue, Maywood. Kyaira Montgomery is a Black Female, 3 years old, 3 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.
Police report she was last seen wearing a pink blouse and maroon pants during a DCFS visitation with the suspect Shaina K. Davis, Black Female 31, 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 152 pounds. Shaina was last seen wearing a black and white dress.
Kyaira is listed as a protected party from the Suspect in an Active Order of Protection.
DCFS reported that Kyaira was forced by the suspect into a Silver 2021 Honda Insight driven by an unknown Black female, last seen heading Northbound from 1st Avenue, Maywood at 9:53 a.m.
Anyone with information should call 9-1-1.
