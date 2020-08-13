(WAND) - Local AMC movie theaters are opening back up soon.
AMC released a list of all theaters in every state and dates for when they will reopen.
Here is the list of all Illinois AMC movie theaters:
- AMC CLASSIC Centralia 5
Reopening 9/3
- AMC CLASSIC Decatur 10
Reopening 9/3
- AMC CLASSIC Eastgate 6
Reopening 9/3
- AMC CLASSIC Galesburg 8
Reopening 9/3
- AMC CLASSIC Grand Prairie 18
Reopening 8/27
- AMC CLASSIC Hickory Point 12
Reopening 9/3
- AMC CLASSIC Illinois Centre 8
Reopening 9/3
- AMC CLASSIC Mattoon 10
Reopening 9/3
- AMC CLASSIC Morris 10
Reopening 9/3
- AMC CLASSIC Mount Vernon 8
Reopening 9/3
- AMC CLASSIC Normal 14
Reopening 9/3
- AMC CLASSIC Peru Mall 8
Reopening 9/3
- AMC CLASSIC Quincy 6
Reopening 9/3
- AMC CLASSIC Sauk Valley 8
Reopening 9/3
- AMC CLASSIC Springfield 12
Reopening 8/27
- AMC CLASSIC Sunnyland 10
Reopening 9/3
- AMC CLASSIC Village Mall 6
Reopening 9/3
- AMC Champaign 13
Reopening 8/27
- AMC Chicago Ridge 6
Reopening 8/27
- AMC Cicero 14
Reopening 8/27
- AMC Crestwood 18
Reopening 8/20
- AMC DINE-IN 600 North Michigan 9
Reopening 8/20
- AMC DINE-IN Block 37
Reopening 8/27
- AMC DINE-IN Northbrook 14
Reopening 8/20
- AMC DINE-IN Rosemont 12
Reopening 8/27
- AMC DINE-IN Yorktown 18
Reopening 8/20
- AMC Edwardsville 12
Reopening 8/27
- AMC Ford City 14
Reopening 8/20
- AMC Galewood Crossings 14
Reopening 8/27
- AMC Hawthorn 12
Reopening 8/20
- AMC Lake In The Hills 12
Reopening 8/27
- AMC Machesney Park 14
Reopening 8/27
- AMC Market Square 10
Reopening 8/27
- AMC Naperville 16
Reopening 8/20
- AMC Navy Pier IMAX
Reopening 9/3
- AMC New Lenox 14
Reopening 8/27
- AMC Niles 12
Reopening 8/27
- AMC Norridge 6
Reopening 8/27
- AMC Oakbrook Center 12
Reopening 8/20
- AMC Oakbrook Center 4
Reopening 9/3
- AMC Quarry Cinemas 14
Reopening 8/27
- AMC Randhurst 12
Reopening 8/27
- AMC River East 21
Reopening 8/20
- AMC Rockford 16
Reopening 8/20
- AMC South Barrington 24
Reopening 8/20
- AMC Springfield 8
Reopening 8/27
- AMC Streets of Woodfield 20
Reopening 8/20
- AMC University Place 8
Reopening 9/3
- AMC Village Crossing 18
Reopening 8/20
- AMC Woodridge 18
Reopening 8/27
