(WAND) - AMC Theatres will close for at least six to 12 weeks, according to a release from the company.
The action takes effect on Tuesday at all 630 AMC locations across the county, in compliance with local, state and federal directives. The closure is to to precautions to help ensure the health and safety of the guests and theatre staff.
AMC Stubs A-List memberships will be paused automatically during the time AMC Theatres are closed.
If you'd like any home entertainment AMC recommends using AMC Theatres on Demand which has over 3,500 movie titles.