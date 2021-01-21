(WAND) - AMC Entertainment announced Thursday that seven of its AMC locations in Illinois will reopen on Friday, January 22, following an announcement from state authorities. An additional 35 locations will reopen on Friday, January 29.
In accordance with guidance from state officials, AMC continues to restrict capacity at Illinois theatres to 25 percent.
Movie titles that will be showing in theaters include:
- MARKSMAN
- NEWS OF THE WORLD
- MONSTER HUNTER
- FATALE
- THE CROODS: A NEW AGE
- WONDER WOMAN 1984
Guests wanting to book a private showing for up to 20 friends and family members can do so by going to amctheatres.com/rentals or by updating and using the AMC Theatres mobile app.
AMC THEATRES REOPENING ON JANUARY 22:
Carbondale, IL
AMC University Place 8
Chicago, IL
AMC Market Square 10
AMC CLASSIC Morris 10
AMC CLASSIC Peru Mall 8 AMC Streets of Woodfield 20 AMC Crestwood 18
Rockford, IL
AMC Rockford 16
AMC THEATRES REOPENING ON JANUARY 29:
Bloomington, IL
AMC CLASSIC Normal 14
Carbondale, IL
AMC CLASSIC Illinois Centre 8
Chicago, IL
AMC DINE-IN 600 North Michigan 9 AMC DINE-IN Block 37
AMC Chicago Ridge 6
AMC Cicero 14
AMC Ford City 14
AMC Galewood Crossing 14
AMC Lake In The Hills 12
AMC Niles 12
AMC Norridge 6
AMC DINE-IN Northbrook Court 14 AMC Oakbrook Center 12
AMC Oakbrook Center 4
AMC Quarry 14
AMC Randhurst 12
AMC River East 21
AMC DINE-IN Rosemont 12 AMC South Barrington 24 AMC Village Crossing 18
AMC DINE-IN Yorktown 18 Danville, IL
AMC CLASSIC Village Mall 6 Galesburg, IL
AMC CLASSIC Galesburg 8 Mattoon, IL
AMC CLASSIC Mattoon 10 Mount Vernon, IL
AMC CLASSIC Mount Vernon 8 Peoria, IL
AMC CLASSIC Grand Prairie 18 AMC CLASSIC Sunnyland 10 Quincy, IL
AMC CLASSIC Quincy 6 Rockford, IL
AMC Machesney Park 14
AMC CLASSIC Sauk Valley 8 Springfield, IL
AMC Champaign 13
AMC CLASSIC Decatur 10
AMC CLASSIC Springfield 12 AMC Springfield 8
Vernon Hills, IL
AMC Hawthorn 12
For full title and showtime information, moviegoers should check their theatre’s webpage on amctheatres.com.
