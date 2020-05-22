SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An amendment has been filed for the new Illinois gaming bill.
Rep. Bob Rita, D-Blue Island, filed Amendment 5 to Senate Bill 516 to make various changed on gaming.
Some of those amendments are below:
- Makes changes to the tax rate for the city of Chicago casino
- Extends reconciliation from two years to six years
- Fixes an issue with the Danville casino
- Allows the Department of Ag to run the video gaming machines at the two State Fairgrounds
Since the bill is a Senate bill and has already passed the Senate, it could be voted on, on Friday. If it passes both chambers it would head to the governor's desk.
To read the Amendment 5 filings, click here.
